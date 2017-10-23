Fix Auto USA Opens 10th San Diego Location

Fix Auto USA announced its continued expansion with the addition of Fix Auto Sports Arena in San Diego.

Fix Auto Sports Arena, the 10th location in the San Diego market and the 64th in California, is owned and operated by Mark Gruwell, who also operates Fix Auto Mission Valley.

“I originally joined Fix Auto USA because I wanted to secure the future of my body shop,” Gruwell said. “Today, I am able to grow and expand my operations to include a second location because I know I have the full support of Fix Auto USA and can leverage their established platform for long-term success, and that’s very comforting to me.”

Fix Auto USA now has 117 franchise locations.

“We’ve developed a platform to allow independently owned and operated body shops the ability to grow and thrive in a competitive market,” said Fix Auto President and CEO Paul Gange. “Working with Mark and his team to grow their business and expand to a second location has been fulfilling for all of us here at Fix Auto USA.”