Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Location in North Carolina

The Boyd Group Inc. has announced the January 6th, 2017 opening of a collision repair location in Monroe, N.C. The location previously operated as Griffin Motors Collision Center and shares a location with an automobile dealership. Monroe is located about 25 miles southeast from Charlotte, the largest city in North Carolina.

“We are pleased to add this location which will help us serve customers and our insurance partners in the southeast region of metropolitan Charlotte and complements our locations in the central, north and west areas of the city,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “Additionally, this repair center being co-located with a car dealership gives us a prime opportunity to introduce dealership customers to our high level of quality and service.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners should contact Kim Allen, director of business development, at (847) 410-6003 or [email protected].