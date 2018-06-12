GFS Introduces Ultra XL Paint Booth

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has added the new Ultra XL Paint Booth to its lineup. The Ultra XL features a 12-foot high ceiling and can now accommodate an expanded range of vehicles, such as sprinter vans, commercial vehicles and full-size pickup trucks.

Oversized Ultra XL Paint Booths feature GFS’ Controlled Airflow Ceiling, a 14-foot-wide ceiling plenum that increases the booth’s spray area and has primary and secondary airflow zones for top-of-the-line contamination control. The booth also features angled ceiling light fixtures, easy-to-use controls and heavy-duty construction made for longevity to ensure shops can continue to service vehicles large and small.

“By redefining our pre-engineered Ultra models, we were able to design the Ultra XL to meet the needs of paint shops that finish a wider range of vehicle sizes,” said Mick Ramis, vice president of automotive refinish sales. “With the Ultra XL, shops can take on larger jobs, expand their offerings and potentially increase profits.”

For more information on Ultra XL Paint Booths, visit globalfinishing.com/promos/ultra-xl.