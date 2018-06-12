Body Shop Business
News/GFS
ago

GFS Introduces Ultra XL Paint Booth

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Evercoat Reminds Body Shops to Prepare for Hot Weather

PPG Offers New Course to Prep Automotive Refinish Preppers

MSO Symposium Announces 2018 Advisory Board

GFS Introduces Ultra XL Paint Booth

Society of Collision Repair Specialists Releases Video on Respirators

VIDEO: OE vs. Aftermarket Parts Industry Statistics, Presented by Kia

Fatal Tesla Crash Preliminary Investigation Report Issued

Gerber Parent Boyd Group Reports Strong First Quarter, Sees ‘Intensifying’ Opportunity for More Consolidation in Auto Body Industry

GM Building New Set of Requirements for Collision Certification

Porsche to Use Augmented Reality Glasses for Repairs

 

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has added the new Ultra XL Paint Booth to its lineup. The Ultra XL features a 12-foot high ceiling and can now accommodate an expanded range of vehicles, such as sprinter vans, commercial vehicles and full-size pickup trucks.

Oversized Ultra XL Paint Booths feature GFS’ Controlled Airflow Ceiling, a 14-foot-wide ceiling plenum that increases the booth’s spray area and has primary and secondary airflow zones for top-of-the-line contamination control. The booth also features angled ceiling light fixtures, easy-to-use controls and heavy-duty construction made for longevity to ensure shops can continue to service vehicles large and small.

“By redefining our pre-engineered Ultra models, we were able to design the Ultra XL to meet the needs of paint shops that finish a wider range of vehicle sizes,” said Mick Ramis, vice president of automotive refinish sales. “With the Ultra XL, shops can take on larger jobs, expand their offerings and potentially increase profits.”

For more information on Ultra XL Paint Booths, visit globalfinishing.com/promos/ultra-xl.

Show Full Article