Google to Share Best Practices for Online Marketing in ALLDATA Webinar

ALLDATA and Google will present a one-hour webinar detailing best practices for marketing your shop online.

The free webinar will take place at 11 a.m. Pacific time on July 27.

Matt Krystofik, a product specialist with the Google Automotive Marketing team, will be the featured speaker.

The webinar will:

Discuss changing consumer and technology trends that shops need to know about

Show repair shops three ways to grow their business with (mostly free) Google tools such as Google My Business

Share resources to help repair shops keep up with changing digital behavior

ALLDATA said it has sent the webinar invite to its customer database of more than 100,000 shops.

To register, click here.