Hot Wheels Car Care Products to be Presenting Sponsor of PPG Syracuse Nationals Car Show

Hot Wheels Car Care Products will be the presenting sponsor of the PPG Syracuse Nationals 2018 July 20-22 at the New York State Fairgrounds in the company’s hometown of Syracuse, N.Y. This year marks the 19th anniversary of the event, the largest car show in the Northeast, drawing about 9,000 show cars and 100,000 attendees over three days.

The Hot Wheels Car Care Crew will be stationed near each gate educating, demonstrating and selling their professional appearance products. For the first time ever, a special Hot Wheels Car Care Bucket will be unveiled at the show. The logo-enhanced bucket features 20-oz. bottles of all five Hot Wheels Car Care products and special microfiber cloths. Valued at $129.95, the bucket will be available for only $79.95 exclusively at the show and online at AmericanaPro.com/hotwheels.

The Hot Wheels Car Care Proving Grounds will feature $1.8 million in custom classic muscle cars, all exclusively using Hot Wheels Car Care Products for the past year. Hot Wheels Car Care branding will be on all event tickets, signage, commemorative posters and credentials. The 20-foot Hot Wheels Car Care bottle inflatables will be located across the show grounds.

“We’re excited to have an amazing brand like Hot Wheels Car Care Products as a partner this year,” said Rob O’Connor, president of PPG Syracuse Nationals. “The Hot Wheels brand is synonymous with the car culture. Any car enthusiast will likely tell you their love of the car hobby started with their Hot Wheels. Hot Wheels Car Care products are a perfect fit for the PPG Syracuse Nationals because our car owners demand the best auto appearance products for their rides.”

Added Dan Pikarsky, founder and president of Americana Pro Detailing Products, “We’re proud to be the presenting sponsor and the official appearance products of this landmark event in our hometown. We’ve developed easy-to-use, professional-grade blends for our Hot Wheels Car Care line. Our five initial appearance products are all approved by the global car culture. In fact, this week alone we’re participating in SPOCOM in Anaheim, The Hot Wheels Legends Tour in Chicago, Street Scene 2018 in Liverpool, N.Y., and NHRA Mile High Nationals in Denver, Colo., partnering with John Force Racing and Laughlin Motorsports.”