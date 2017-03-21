Body Shop Business
Houston Auto Body Association
Houston Auto Body Association Announces 2017 Membership Drive

Noting that Houston collision repairs are being affected by the many changes taking place in the industry, the Houston Auto Body Association recently announced its 2017 membership drive.

The association explained that its goal “is to be a strong force acting on behalf of our members; keeping them on the leading edge of training, technology as well as legislative and economic factors affecting their businesses.”

“We encourage you to join HABA and be part of a team of dedicated collision repair specialists,” the association said in an email blast. “Please take a moment to download and complete the membership application.”

For a membership application, click here.

