H&V Collision Center to Sponsor Easter Party with Boys & Girls Club of Albany

H&V Collision Center, a family-owned MSO in eastern New York state, is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany and city leaders to sponsor an Easter party for children.

The H&V Albany Easter Party will take place at 4 p.m. on April 12 at the Boys & Girls Clubs in Albany.

Various state, county and city elected officials will be on hand for the event. Members of the media are invited to attend as well.

Last year, the H&V Albany Easter Party hosted about 60 kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany. This year’s party will feature food, refreshments and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

“Everyone at H&V is looking forward to working with an outstanding organization like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany to again sponsor this Easter party for a great group of kids,” said H&V’s Vartan Jerian Jr.

The H&V Albany Easter Party is one of a number of events that H&V sponsors to give back to the community. Last summer, H&V donated three cars to three veterans at a Tri-City ValleyCats game, and has donated a total of 16 cars to veterans and families and individuals facing special challenges. Local veterans organizations have recognized H&V for its contributions and support.

H&V has expanded from a two-man operation on Oakwood Avenue in Troy, N.Y., to the largest independently owned collision repair business in the Capital Region, according to the company. H&V Collision Center now operates seven locations: in Troy, Queensbury, Saratoga, Colonie, Kingston, Schenectady and Clifton Park.