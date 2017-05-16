Illinois Collision Repair Shop Donates 55-Inch LED Monitor to Local Emergency Operations Center

The Village of Godfrey, Ill., recently got a bit safer thanks to the generosity of a local body shop.

Hendrickson Collision Repair of Godfrey purchased and donated a new 55-inch HD LED 4K large-screen monitor for the village’s Emergency Operations Center.

Village officials will use the monitor to project regional status information during disasters or emergencies. The high-tech monitor also will receive media and weather radar updates, and will be used to provide training and presentations to department heads and village emergency management staff, the village said on its Facebook page.

Hendrickson Collision Repair has been serving the Godfrey community for over a decade, according to an article in the Alton, Ill.-based Telegraph newspaper.

“We were happy help Godfrey with this upgrade,” Jennifer Hendrickson told the Telegraph. “We have three children and want to be sure that Godfrey has the highest level of safety made possible with improved technology. We also have the utmost respect for Mayor [Mike] McCormick and everyone involved with him in our community, and were proud to be able to do this for our city. We love Godfrey, which is exactly why we chose to have our business here.”