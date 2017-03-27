Body Shop Business
Indiana Salvage Yards Earn Clean Yard Award for Environmental Stewardship

Bruno Pigott, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (left), and Michael Hierholzer, owner of Ray’s Auto Parts

Ray’s Auto Parts, a full-service salvage yard in Amboy, Ind., recently received the Indiana Clean Yard-Gold Level Award in recognition of the company’s efforts to protect the environment.

Ray’s Auto Parts first achieved Indiana Clean Yard status in 2012 and obtained recertification in 2014. The Clean Yard-Gold Level Award is the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s highest award for environmental stewardship.

U-Pull-&-Pay of Indianapolis, a self-serve used auto parts yard, also received the award.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management, along with the Automotive Recyclers of Indiana, established the Indiana Clean Yard program in 2009 to reduce environmental threats posed by vehicles stockpiled in salvage yards.

All Indiana businesses, including auto salvage recyclers, can obtain free, confidential compliance assistance and request confidential site visits by contacting the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s Compliance and Technical Assistance Program at (800) 988-7901.

