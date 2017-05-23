Japanese Firm Begins Mass Production of 3-D Curved Automotive Glass

Citing increased demand, Tokyo-based AGC Asahi Glass said it has started mass production of 3-D curved cover glass for car-mounted displays.

The company said this is the first time that this type of glass has been mass-produced.

The new curved cover glass is surface-treated using AGC Group’s proprietary technology, in a process that includes chemical strengthening treatment, optical thin-film coating and surface printing, according to the company.

“The finished product brings vehicle interiors to a new level of sophistication,” the company said in a news release. “The trend of in-vehicle displays that offer larger and curved surfaces is expected to continue in years to come. In response to this, AGC’s Keihin Plant will boost its production capacity of curved cover glass for car-mounted displays.”

The anti-reflective surface treatment offers a number of benefits – including improved visibility and operability – which has led to increasing adoption of the material for car navigation systems and information panels, according to the company.

AGC’s subsidiary, AGC Display Glass Yonezawa Co., began making the flat-surfaced version of the product in 2013 on a dedicated production line, and was prompted to increase production capacity in April 2016 “in order to meet overwhelming demand for the product.”