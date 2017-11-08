Navya Unveils First Fully Autonomous Taxi

Navya has unveiled Autonom Cab, “an unprecedented response to the challenges of modern mobility, creating a veritable revolution in the urban mobility market,” according to the company.

“Autonomous, personalized and shared, this unique mobility solution answers the major challenges urban populations face traveling in and around cities,” the French company said.

The totally electric-powered Autonom Cab was designed from the outset to be autonomous, just like all the vehicles in the Autonom lineup, meaning that there’s no cockpit, steering wheel or pedals.

Able to carry one to six passengers, the Autonom Cab is capable of speeds up to 55 mph, according to the company, but will average closer to 30 mph as it travels in urban areas to conform with local speed limits.

“Imagine what cities would be like if there were nothing but Autonoms running on the road,” Navya CEO Christophe Sapet said. “No more traffic jams or parking problems, fewer accidents and less pollution. At Navya, we recognize that the status of individual cars is rapidly changing, especially among younger generations, many of whom don’t have their driver’s license and are less attached to the concept of owning a car. What they want are mobility solutions available 24/7, ensuring their safety and well-being at a reduced cost. Autonom Cab is leading-edge and will revolutionize both habits and technology, enabling a great many people to gain access to a brand-new mobility solution.”