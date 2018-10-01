Nichols Brothers Body Shop of New York Closes After 55 years

After 55 years, Nichols Brothers Body Shop in Rochester, N.Y., has closed up shop, according to an article by kxly.com. Owners Jay and Rick Nichols, who are cousins, took over the shop from their fathers who started the shop.

Their shop has been running since 1963, but the cousins had been looking to sell for a few years and accepted an offer from Larry H. Miller, whose various dealerships are clustered across the street, according to the article.

Jay Nichols said he expects the new owners will turn the business his father and uncle created so many years ago into a parking lot. But, he’s okay with that. It’s a fitting epitaph because the space has been Nichols Brothers for so long, he feels it would be strange to see another business occupy their office.

