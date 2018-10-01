Body Shop Business
News/Selling Your Business
ago

Nichols Brothers Body Shop of New York Closes After 55 years

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

CARSTAR Wins Best Auto Body Shop in Wichita for Third Consecutive Year

New 'Who Pays for What?' Survey Finds More Shops Billing to Set Up and Perform Destructive Test Welds

Late-Summer Car Shows Award Many BASF Builders

SCRS Encourages Registration for SEMA Show and Repairer Driven Education Before Oct. 12

AkzoNobel Closes Sale of Specialty Chemicals to The Carlyle Group and GIC

State Farm Pays $250 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging it Bankrolled Illinois Judge's Campaign

AASP/NJ Speaks Out on State Farm $250 Million Settlement

Pennsylvania Auto Body Shop Ordered to Pay Thousands in Back Pay, Damages

Results of Latest Crash Test by Attorney Todd Tracy Unveiled at Texas Auto Body Trade Show

3M Announces Celebrity Lineup for 2018 SEMA Show

After 55 years, Nichols Brothers Body Shop in Rochester, N.Y., has closed up shop, according to an article by kxly.com. Owners Jay and Rick Nichols, who are cousins, took over the shop from their fathers who started the shop.

Their shop has been running since 1963, but the cousins had been looking to sell for a few years and accepted an offer from Larry H. Miller, whose various dealerships are clustered across the street, according to the article.

Jay Nichols said he expects the new owners will turn the business his father and uncle created so many years ago into a parking lot. But, he’s okay with that. It’s a fitting epitaph because the space has been Nichols Brothers for so long, he feels it would be strange to see another business occupy their office.

To read the full article, click here.

Show Full Article