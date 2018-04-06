Original One Parts to Host Upcoming AASP-MO Meeting

Original One Parts will host the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers-Missouri (AASP-MO) meeting on April 11, 2018 at Original One Parts’ headquarters in St. Louis, Mo.

The free event includes a BBQ dinner and drinks starting at 6 p.m. There will be a tour of the warehouse, including the certification process from harvesting salvage parts to complete finished goods, followed by a social hour after the meeting. The warehouse is located at 1431 Kingsland Ave. Free parking is available on-site in a gated parking lot.

To RSVP, click here and select the “April 11 – AASP Sponsored Meeting at Original One Parts Headquarters, St. Louis, MO” from the Trade Show or Conference dropdown menu.