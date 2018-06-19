Body Shop Business
News/Education and Training
ago

Power Tool Institute Launches New Training Module

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

GM Releases Statement Recommending Genuine GM Bumpers on Vehicles Equipped with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

PPG Video Affirms Commitment to Diversity

Auto Care Association Joins Coalition for Accurate Product Labeling

Power Tool Institute Launches New Training Module

Spectra Scores Two NASCAR Podium Finishes

Auto Insurance Appraiser Gets 10 Years for Staged Collision Ring

Fatal Tesla Crash Preliminary Investigation Report Issued

VIDEO: OE vs. Aftermarket Parts Industry Statistics, Presented by Kia

GM Building New Set of Requirements for Collision Certification

Porsche to Use Augmented Reality Glasses for Repairs

The Power Tool Institute (PTI), a provider of power tool safety resources, information and education, has announced the launch of its new online training module, “Power Tool Safety –­ It’s in Your Hands,” designed to help users better understand the safe way to use power tools.

The training module is broken into sections featuring lessons on safe use, handling, storage and transportation of power tools, including the safe use of cordless power tools. The sections include:

  • Importance of power tool safety
  • Inspection of power tools
  • Caring for power tools
  • What to do prior to using a power tool

In addition, the training module comes with a quiz at the end to test users’ retention of the lessons. The version with the test can be found in Videos under the Safety Education tab of the PTI website, and a version without the test can be found on PTI’s YouTube channel.

Show Full Article