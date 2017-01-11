PPG Announces 2017 Show Truck Appearance Schedule
PPG’s colorful show truck will begin its 2017 tour of America on March 10th with the Goodguys 8th Spring Nationals at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Arizona. It’s the first of 20 appearances the popular truck will make this year.
The truck’s entire 2017 schedule was recently announced by PPG. The appearances include car, truck and hot rod shows and events sponsored by the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association and other prominent automotive enthusiast groups.
The show truck, a 75-foot 2016 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer rig, sports a striking paint scheme created by Steve Breakfield and his creative team at Motorhead Racing and Design Co. in Charlotte, N.C. The unique motif is reminiscent of the American flag’s stars and stripes and displays the spirited colors, radical graphics and matchless special effects PPG’s products inspire and deliver. Gerber Collision & Glass in Grand Rapids, Mich., executed Breakfield’s design using premium PPG Delfleet Evolution products including F3995 Epoxy Primer, the DBC Basecoat System and F3921 2.1 VOC Clearcoat.
This year, PPG’s Keith MacDonald will guide the truck. A veteran driver with more than 30 years of on-the-road experience, MacDonald slides into the driver’s seat, taking over for the recently retired Chad Hook who had been at the wheel since 1999. MacDonald will cover approximately 30,000 to 35,000 miles annually, steering the truck coast to coast.
PPG is inviting truck and car fans to visit the show truck wherever it stops. Amateur and professional custom car painters, builders and buffs will find the truck to be a great opportunity to learn about PPG’s array of paint products and the variety of techniques available to create outstanding finishes. The truck’s complete tour schedule is as follows:
8th Spring Nationals
WestWorld of Scottsdale
March 10-12 / Scottsdale, Ariz.
7th Spring Lone Star Nationals
Texas Motor Speedway
March 17-19 / Fort Worth, Texas
35th All American Get-Together
Alameda County Fairgrounds
March 25-26 / Pleasanton, Calif.
17th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals
Del Mar Fairgrounds
March 31-April 2 / Del Mar, Calif.
3rd North Carolina Nationals
North Carolina State Fairgrounds
April 28-30 / Raleigh, N.C.
12th Nashville Nationals
Nissan Stadium
May 19-21 / Nashville, Tenn.
25th East Coast Nationals
Dutchess County Fairgrounds
June 9-11 / Rhinebeck, N.Y.
3rd Goodguys Day at the Hay
N. Haymarket Festival
June 17 / Lincoln, Neb.
Back to the 50s
Minnesota State Fairgrounds
June 23-25 / St. Paul, Minn.
26th Heartland Nationals
Iowa State Fairgrounds
June 30-July 2 / Des Moines, Iowa
20th Goodguys PPG Nationals
Ohio Expo Center
July 7-9 / Columbus, Ohio
Syracuse Nationals
New York State Fairgrounds
July 14-16 / Syracuse, N.Y.
30th Pacific NW Nationals
Washington State Fair
July 28-30 / Puyallup, Wash.
16th Great NW Nationals
Spokane County Fair Center
Aug. 18-20 / Spokane, Wash.
20th Colorado Nationals
The Ranch Events Complex
Sept. 8-10 / Loveland, Colo.
UA Diesel Truck Nationals
Raceway Park
Sept. 16 / Englishtown, N.J.
25th Lone Star Nationals
Texas Motor Speedway
Sept. 29-Oct. 1 / Fort Worth, Texas
20th Cruisin’ the Coast
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Oct. 4-8 / Biloxi, Miss.
6th Nostalgia Nationals
Beach Bend Raceway Park
Oct. 13-15 / Bowling Green, Ky.
20th Southwest Nationals
WestWorld of Scottsdale
Nov. 17-19 / Scottsdale, Ariz.
Events and appearances are subject to change.
For more about PPG, its automotive refinish products and the show truck’s 2017 appearances, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.