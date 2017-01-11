PPG Announces 2017 Show Truck Appearance Schedule

PPG’s colorful show truck will begin its 2017 tour of America on March 10th with the Goodguys 8th Spring Nationals at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Arizona. It’s the first of 20 appearances the popular truck will make this year.

The truck’s entire 2017 schedule was recently announced by PPG. The appearances include car, truck and hot rod shows and events sponsored by the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association and other prominent automotive enthusiast groups.

The show truck, a 75-foot 2016 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer rig, sports a striking paint scheme created by Steve Breakfield and his creative team at Motorhead Racing and Design Co. in Charlotte, N.C. The unique motif is reminiscent of the American flag’s stars and stripes and displays the spirited colors, radical graphics and matchless special effects PPG’s products inspire and deliver. Gerber Collision & Glass in Grand Rapids, Mich., executed Breakfield’s design using premium PPG Delfleet Evolution products including F3995 Epoxy Primer, the DBC Basecoat System and F3921 2.1 VOC Clearcoat.

This year, PPG’s Keith MacDonald will guide the truck. A veteran driver with more than 30 years of on-the-road experience, MacDonald slides into the driver’s seat, taking over for the recently retired Chad Hook who had been at the wheel since 1999. MacDonald will cover approximately 30,000 to 35,000 miles annually, steering the truck coast to coast.

PPG is inviting truck and car fans to visit the show truck wherever it stops. Amateur and professional custom car painters, builders and buffs will find the truck to be a great opportunity to learn about PPG’s array of paint products and the variety of techniques available to create outstanding finishes. The truck’s complete tour schedule is as follows:

8th Spring Nationals

WestWorld of Scottsdale

March 10-12 / Scottsdale, Ariz.

7th Spring Lone Star Nationals

Texas Motor Speedway

March 17-19 / Fort Worth, Texas

35th All American Get-Together

Alameda County Fairgrounds

March 25-26 / Pleasanton, Calif.

17th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals

Del Mar Fairgrounds

March 31-April 2 / Del Mar, Calif.

3rd North Carolina Nationals

North Carolina State Fairgrounds

April 28-30 / Raleigh, N.C.

12th Nashville Nationals

Nissan Stadium

May 19-21 / Nashville, Tenn.

25th East Coast Nationals

Dutchess County Fairgrounds

June 9-11 / Rhinebeck, N.Y.

3rd Goodguys Day at the Hay

N. Haymarket Festival

June 17 / Lincoln, Neb.

Back to the 50s

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

June 23-25 / St. Paul, Minn.

26th Heartland Nationals

Iowa State Fairgrounds

June 30-July 2 / Des Moines, Iowa

20th Goodguys PPG Nationals

Ohio Expo Center

July 7-9 / Columbus, Ohio

Syracuse Nationals

New York State Fairgrounds

July 14-16 / Syracuse, N.Y.

30th Pacific NW Nationals

Washington State Fair

July 28-30 / Puyallup, Wash.

16th Great NW Nationals

Spokane County Fair Center

Aug. 18-20 / Spokane, Wash.

20th Colorado Nationals

The Ranch Events Complex

Sept. 8-10 / Loveland, Colo.

UA Diesel Truck Nationals

Raceway Park

Sept. 16 / Englishtown, N.J.

25th Lone Star Nationals

Texas Motor Speedway

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 / Fort Worth, Texas

20th Cruisin’ the Coast

Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Oct. 4-8 / Biloxi, Miss.

6th Nostalgia Nationals

Beach Bend Raceway Park

Oct. 13-15 / Bowling Green, Ky.

20th Southwest Nationals

WestWorld of Scottsdale

Nov. 17-19 / Scottsdale, Ariz.

Events and appearances are subject to change.

For more about PPG, its automotive refinish products and the show truck’s 2017 appearances, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.