Professional Truck Drivers Offer Holiday Weekend Safety Tips

AAA estimates that more than 39.3 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home this Memorial Day weekend, equating to the highest expected travel volume for Memorial Day since 2005. AAA also projects that more than 88.1 percent of Memorial Day travelers, or 34.6 million Americans, will drive to their final destinations, creating a greater need for all drivers to practice patience and focus on safety.

American Trucking Associations, which promotes highway safety through its Share the Road program, urges Memorial Day travelers to practice safe driving habits throughout the busy holiday weekend.

“The fallen heroes who fought for our freedom served so that we could enjoy the comforts and safety of life in America, including the safe highways that we travel each day,” said Share the Road professional truck driver Tim Melody of ABF Freight. “Truck drivers like me who continue to deliver goods during this holiday weekend hope that all motorists will go to great lengths to ensure safety.”

Share the Road professional truck drivers encourage all motorists to take steps to promote safe driving habits and make safe decisions during Memorial Day Weekend.

“As professional truck drivers, we hold an important responsibility of making safe decisions every moment of our work day,” said Share the Road professional truck driver Micheal Sheeds of Werner Enterprises. “By following a few simple rules, members of the motoring public can greatly improve their driving behaviors to ensure that everyone makes it home safely this weekend.”

Share the Road professional truck drivers emphasize these safety tips during major U.S. holidays to remind motorists of all ages about key elements of safe driving, especially relating to operating small passenger vehicles near large tractor-trailers: