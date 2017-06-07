SEM Introduces Structural Impact-Resistant Adhesive

Dual-Mix Structural Impact-Resistant Adhesive is the latest addition to the SEM Products lineup of OEM-recommended items.

Abbreviated as SIRA, the two-component, epoxy-based adhesive is designed for bonding structural and non-structural components where specified by the vehicle manufacturer.

“Techs who count on SEM quality now have an adhesive they trust for structural bonding,” said Product Manager Larry Trexler. “With its multiple cure options, easy application and Dual-Mix Forever Warranty, SIRA is the best choice for collision centers.”

Compatible with rivet and weld bonding, the Dual-Mix adhesive features spacer beads for consistent bond-line thickness. Part no. 39757 is available in a seven-ounce cartridge.