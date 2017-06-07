Body Shop Business
Products/SEM Products
ago

SEM Introduces Structural Impact-Resistant Adhesive

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Mitchell Clarifies Labor Hour Times for Diagnostic Scanning

SEM Introduces Structural Impact-Resistant Adhesive

Auto Care Association Concerned that Not All Automakers Will Comply with Massachusetts Right-to-Repair Requirements

OEConnection Holdings to Acquire Clifford Thames Group

Blackhawk Partners with 1Collision Network

Tesla-Owned Collision Repair Shops: Coming Later this Year

Collision Repair Marketer Steve Schoolcraft Dead at 61

Tech Shortage: Onus on Collision Repairers to Educate Job Seekers About Automotive Career Opportunities

KAPE/Capital Paint: BASF ColorSource Distributor of the Year

Mike Rowe to College Grads: ‘Don’t Follow Your Passion’

Dual-Mix Structural Impact-Resistant Adhesive is the latest addition to the SEM Products lineup of OEM-recommended items.

Abbreviated as SIRA, the two-component, epoxy-based adhesive is designed for bonding structural and non-structural components where specified by the vehicle manufacturer.

“Techs who count on SEM quality now have an adhesive they trust for structural bonding,” said Product Manager Larry Trexler. “With its multiple cure options, easy application and Dual-Mix Forever Warranty, SIRA is the best choice for collision centers.”

Compatible with rivet and weld bonding, the Dual-Mix adhesive features spacer beads for consistent bond-line thickness. Part no. 39757 is available in a seven-ounce cartridge.

Show Full Article