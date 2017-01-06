Service King Continues Los Angeles Growth, Opens Two New Repair Centers

Service King Collision Repair Centers has announced the opening of two new repair centers in the Los Angeles area. The announcement comes as the industry leader finalized a deal to partner with New Tech Auto Body.

With the announcement, Service King grows its local footprint to 19 locations in the greater Los Angeles area.

“This is an exciting start to the year for the entire Service King family,” said Alan Saviano, Service King market vice president for Southern California. “We are always looking for opportunities to expand and enhance our service to the Los Angeles community. New Tech Auto Body has established a reputation for trusted repair service and superior workmanship. We feel this partnership is a natural fit and look forward to working together to grow Service King into the collision repair operator of choice for all Los Angeles motorists.”

Added Roger Ranjbar, New Tech founder and owner, “This is a phenomenal step forward for our team and our customers. Service King has established itself as a leader in the industry for quality, innovation and commitment to its team. We look forward to operating as a Service King company.”

The repair centers currently feature factory certifications from both Honda and Nissan as well as Ford F-150 Aluminum Repair Certification. With the move, Service King expands its national network of repair centers to 308 locations spanning 23 states with plans to continue its strategic growth initiative.