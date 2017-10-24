Spanesi Americas announced its continued expansion of its distribution and customer support across North America with the addition of Innovative Solutions and Technology as the exclusive Spanesi distributor in New Jersey, New York and the eastern portions of Pennsylvania.

“With the addition of Nick, Todd and the team of Innovative Solutions and Technology, Spanesi is bringing a strong sales, support and customer service presence to the greater New York and New Jersey area,” said Timothy Morgan, chief operating officer of Spanesi Americas. “I’ve known them since 2000 and they bring a vast amount of knowledge to the collision repair industry. They are experts in the areas of 3D measuring and body structural repair methods and technologies.”

Added Nick Mattera, co-owner of Innovative Solutions and Technology, “We are thrilled to be back into the frame and measuring segment of the market and look forward to sharing our extensive knowledge with our customers. Spanesi’s equipment line has multiple solutions for repairing today’s vehicles. Spanesi’s adaptability to handle new vehicle technologies is unprecedented.”

“I cannot wait to show our customers the most accurate electronic measuring system on the market, the Spanesi Touch system,” said Todd Witten, co-owner of Innovative Solutions and Technology. “Combined with Spanesi’s Multibench, the most versatile piece of equipment in a shop, used as a platform for disassembly, blueprinting, suspension work, assembly and can do a 10-ton 360-degree pull, a shop has a complete structural repair solution.

“With Spanesi’s Superstar universal jig fixturing system, we are able to address the structural repair requirements for today’s vehicles requiring multiple holding locations. Simply, these are the best products I have ever used.”