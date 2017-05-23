Summer Brings More Driving Confidence, More Auto Accidents

Memorial Day is upon us, kicking off the most dangerous driving season of the year – and potentially the busiest season for body shops.

Long daylight hours and better driving conditions may lull drivers into a false sense of safety during summer months­­­­, according to a new survey conducted by Michelin for National Tire Safety Week (May 28-June 3).

Two in three drivers (67 percent) report feeling safer while driving during the summertime, citing better road conditions (83 percent) and nicer weather (81 percent) as reasons.

Despite drivers’ self-confidence, more auto accidents occur during summer months than any other time of year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. More than 34.6 million Americans will hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, the traditional launch of the U.S. summer vacation season, according to AAA.

Three-quarters of drivers (74 percent) falsely believe that summer has fewer accidents than other times of the year. Similarly, drivers are three times less likely to be vigilant (e.g., alert and focused on immediate surroundings) while driving during summer months than during winter.

Drivers report other differences in seasonal driving behaviors that suggest reduced vigilance during summer months:

Eight in 10 drivers (81 percent) said they were less likely to drive cautiously (e.g., taking extra care with stopping, turning and attention to speed) in the summertime.

Nearly three-quarters (72 percent) said they were less likely to pay close attention to other drivers on the road in the summer compared to winter months.

Drivers are nearly three times less likely to check the condition of their tires in the summer.

“Drivers tend to think about their tires in the winter, when slippery, icy roads require maximum traction,” said Sarah Robinson, driving safety expert at Michelin. “But heat is the enemy of tires. Some of the most severe tire-related episodes are due to under-inflated tires in summer months.”

Michelin encourages all drivers to remain vigilant and safe on summer road trips with these summer driving tips: