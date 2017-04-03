Super Bowl Trophy Safe After Deer-Car Collision in Maine

The Maine State Police recently discovered some precious cargo while responding to a deer-car accident in Fairfield, Maine.

State Tpr. Tyler Maloon got to pose for a picture with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, which currently belongs to the New England Patriots after they defeated the Atlanta Falcons in dramatic fashion to win Super Bowl LI.

From the Maine State Police’s Facebook page:

“So, I cover a car deer crash in Fairfield and end up giving the operator and his wife a ride to the Pittsfield Irvings. As we’re driving they begin talking about an event they’re going to at the Cross Insurance Center, stating ‘the trophy’ has to be there at such and such a time, and that they’ll have to head back after for opening day at Fenway for a presentation there. Naturally, I ask what trophy. They then tell me that he works for the Patriots and that the Lombardi Trophy is in my cruiser! My mind was blown; seriously, what are the odds! A story for the ages!”

The Facebook post received several thousand shares and several hundred comments, some of which bear repeating:

“Was the cause of the crash under-inflated tires?” – Joe Todd

“Good thing they didn’t hit a falcon. Sorry I had to.” – Keith Couture

“Is this trophygate?” – Bruce Morneault Sr.

“But who got the deer?” – Marcia Libby

“It’s also reported that the deer may have been wearing a Falcons jersey.” – Dave Deck

Because the collision happened on April 1, a number of commenters speculated that the story was an April Fool’s joke, but the Maine State Police insists that it was real.