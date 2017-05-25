Tampa Collision Repair Shop Owner Kills Former Employee During Argument, According to Reports

The owner of a Tampa, Fla., body shop shot and killed a former employee on May 24, according to local news reports.

Benjamin Barral, 41, died from his injuries in the parking lot of AA Auto Body, according to the Tampa Bay Times, which cited police.

“Earlier that morning, police said Barral got in a heated argument with the store’s owner, Alex Alfonso, 34,” the Tampa Bay Times reported. “The argument turned into a physical altercation between the two men in the parking lot, police said, which is when Alfonso pulled out a firearm and fatally shot his former employee.”

After the shooting, Alfonso left the body shop in a red Corvette and came back later in a different vehicle, the newspaper reported.

The police didn’t arrest Alfonso, but the Tampa Police Department is working with the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges should be filed, according to the newspaper.