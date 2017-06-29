Body Shop Business
Technology/Autonomous Vehicles
ago

U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce Considers Package of Self-Driving Vehicle Bills

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Fitzgerald Collision & Repair Announces $9 Million Expansion of Commercial Truck Operations

Thinking About Texting Your Ex? You Might Be Too Buzzed to Drive

New Work Products Released by CIC Scanning & Diagnostics Task Force

Burning Rubber: Ford to Offer Standard Electronic Line-Lock on All 2018 Mustangs

Profit in Your Paint Booth: Buying a Spraybooth? Consider This…

Body Shop’s YouTube Ad: ‘Insurance Companies Are Bad, Really Bad’

Horrific Collision in Delaware Splits Hyundai Sonata in Half

Lawsuit By Three Kenosha, Wis., Body Shops Against State Farm Gets Green Light

Video Explains Why Consumers Shouldn’t Let Insurers Dictate Where Car Is Repaired

Mitchell Clarifies Labor Hour Times for Diagnostic Scanning

 The U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce held a hearing on a draft package of 14 driverless-car bills.

The June 27 hearing follows closely behind the Automotive Service Association’s Mechanical Operations Committee meeting with senior House Energy and Commerce staff June 14 to discuss several issues related to driverless cars and the potential impact on repair shops.

Witnesses included:

  • Mitch Bainwol, president and CEO, Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers
  • John Bozzella, president and CEO, Global Automakers
  • Tim Day, senior vice president, Chamber Technology Engagement Center, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
  • David Strickland, counsel, Self-Driving Coalition for Safer Streets and partner, Venable LLP
  • Alan Morrison, Lerner Family associate dean for Public Interest and Public Service Law, The George Washington University Law School
  • Will Wallace, policy analyst, Consumers Union

The Automotive Service Association said it is reviewing the draft legislation and will make comments to the committee. To read the witness’s testimony or to view a recording of the hearing, visit TakingTheHill.com.

Show Full Article