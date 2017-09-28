Body Shop Business
Technology/Autonomous Vehicles
ago

U.S. Senators Announce Agreement on Self-Driving Vehicle Legislation

U.S. Sen. John Thune and Sen. Gary Peters said they’ve reached an agreement “on a bipartisan legislative text that sets a framework for the advancement of self-driving vehicle technology.”

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation will consider the legislation on Oct. 4.

“While this Senate self-driving vehicle legislation still has room for further changes, it is a product of bipartisan cooperation we both stand behind,” the senators said in a joint statement. “Ultimately, we expect adoption of self-driving vehicle technologies will save lives, improve mobility for people with disabilities, and create new jobs.”

Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, and Peters, a Democrat from Michigan, said they would share the details of the proposal on Sept. 28.

A similar bill passed in the House earlier this month.

