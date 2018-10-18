Win a Spot Welder from Spanesi Americas at SEMA Show Drawing at SCRS Booth

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced it will be holding a drawing in their booth (North Hall no. 11173) at the 2018 SEMA Show for a 14500A Inverter Spot Welder from Spanesi Americas valued at over $28,000. The drawing will be held on Friday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.

The 14500A spot welder can weld all types of steel, from high-strength to advanced high-strength. It features fully automatic material recognition through its Smart Auto Set feature and available manual adjustments that allow the operator to adjust the welding parameters.

To be entered into the drawing, attendees who visit the SCRS booth will be provided with a report card that features the locations of companies that have supported the SCRS Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series at the SEMA Show. Attendees who visit each sponsor listed will receive a stamp on the card from the company. Once a stamp from each sponsor company has been collected, the completed card can be returned to the SCRS booth, prior to the deadline, to be entered into the SCRS booth drawing. No purchase or donation is necessary to enter or win.

“Training and education have been pillars of the Spanesi brand from our inception,” said Timothy W. Morgan, COO and managing director of Spanesi Americas, Inc. “It’s been our goal to ensure that every technician has the training necessary to complete vehicle repairs back to OEM specifications. We view support of the SCRS Repair Driven Education program and OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit as a very complementary initiative to our own in-shop, regional and North American training programs. Ultimately, we want to support technicians and shop owners and operators in achieving their collision repair education goals.”

SCRS encourages show attendees to visit North Hall booth no. 11173 early in the week to allow adequate time to visit the sponsor locations. To register for education, or for the full list of official rules, visit www.scrs.com/rde. To learn more about SCRS’ education series at the SEMA Show, visit www.semashow.com/scrs. For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].