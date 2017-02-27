Women’s Industry Network Celebrates Membership Growth

Body Shop Business
The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that the organization has grown to 508 members.

“We are thrilled to see our highest membership numbers ever,” said Michelle Sullivan, chair of the WIN Membership Committee. “It is inspiring to see the many women and men supporting the organization and our mission to engage women in the collision repair industry.”

The not-for-profit organization, which works to attract women to the collision repair industry, launched a membership campaign in the fourth quarter of 2016, #ALLIN4WIN.

WIN also announced that Pam Poffenberger, vice president of Uni-Kote, is the winner of the #ALLIN4WIN Membership Drive Grand Prize Drawing. Poffenberger will receive free conference registration for the 2017 WIN Annual Education Conference, scheduled for May 8-10 in Denver.

WIN membership is open to women and men across all segments of the collision repair industry and is based on a calendar year ending Dec. 31.

