Work Demands Making Drivers More Distracted: Survey

A new survey commissioned by Travelers suggests that the demands of a 24/7 economy could be adding to the problem of distracted driving.

In the survey of more than 1,000 U.S. drivers, 43 percent of respondents said they answer or make work-related communications – phone calls, emails or texts – while driving.

Why would drivers put their safety at risk for a job? Some 38 percent of respondents said they feel the need to be available anytime, while 37 percent said they don’t want to miss something important. Another 15 percent said they’re not able to mentally disconnect from work.

Meanwhile, 27 percent of drivers said their boss has called and/or texted them, even though he or she knew the employee was driving.

The problem isn’t limited to tech-savvy millennials. Fifty-four percent of generation X’ers (ages 35 to 44) admitted to partaking in business-related communications while driving – the same percentage as millennials (ages 18 to 34). Meanwhile, 37 percent of respondents in the 45- to 54-year-old range admitted to the practice.