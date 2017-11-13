Body Shop Business
Driver Safety/Distracted Driving
ago

Work Demands Making Drivers More Distracted: Survey

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

CARSTAR Wyatt's Collision Repair Opens in Gibson City, Ill.

NSF International Certifies First Automotive Recyclers in Australia

New IHS Markit Study Predicts Automotive Future

AkzoNobel Opens Advanced Application Training Center in Dubai

Auto Care Association Releases 2018 State of Auto Care Report

Pennsylvania Body Shop Owner Ron Perretta Files Second Lawsuit Against Insurers

Autotech Collision Service TV Commercial Educates Consumers About DRPs

AkzoNobel, Axalta Mulling ‘Merger of Equals’

Parker Auto Body Featured in Louisiana TV News Piece on Photo Estimating

The John Eagle Collision Case: A Review

A new survey commissioned by Travelers suggests that the demands of a 24/7 economy could be adding to the problem of distracted driving.

In the survey of more than 1,000 U.S. drivers, 43 percent of respondents said they answer or make work-related communications – phone calls, emails or texts – while driving.

Why would drivers put their safety at risk for a job? Some 38 percent of respondents said they feel the need to be available anytime, while 37 percent said they don’t want to miss something important. Another 15 percent said they’re not able to mentally disconnect from work.

Meanwhile, 27 percent of drivers said their boss has called and/or texted them, even though he or she knew the employee was driving.

The problem isn’t limited to tech-savvy millennials. Fifty-four percent of generation X’ers (ages 35 to 44) admitted to partaking in business-related communications while driving – the same percentage as millennials (ages 18 to 34). Meanwhile, 37 percent of respondents in the 45- to 54-year-old range admitted to the practice.

  • Gene Lopez

    The Collision Industry does not have to be a statistic in the Travelers distracted driving survey. As a matter of fact, we should be the industry that ends distracted driving. Do your part to end distracted driving, DON’T TEXT AND DRIVE! #ItCanWait

  • Texting is not just a “teen” problem. There are millions of employees in company cars and fleet vehicles who try to “multi-task” behind the wheel.

    While many states seek to lower distracted driving by increasing penalties, fees and regulations, there is another option. There are anti-texting apps, like AT&T DriveMode which is FREE!

    One area that is rarely discussed is that each state has thousands of government vehicles that inspectors, regulators and the agricultural department use as fleet vehicles, but they do not have the technology to diminish distracted driving. I would love to see one state lead by example and use a program, like FleetMode, to block texts, redirect incoming phone calls, and impede all other apps in the State vehicles. If we want our state roads to be safer, let’s start by making our state vehicles safer.

Show Full Article