Advantage Parts Solutions Celebrates 35th Anniversary

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Advantage Parts Solutions announced it is marking a significant milestone in its journey of excellence, innovation and OE parts leadership as it celebrates its 35th anniversary.

Founded in 1988 in British Columbia, Canada by Bob Kirstiuk and Tim Scharnberg, Advantage Parts Solutions continues to operate with the same fundamental principles: creating and delivering exceptional value, building and maintaining relationships, and ensuring it’s easy to do business with.

Since 1988, Advantage Parts Solutions has grown into a global organization and is an industry leader in optimizing the OE parts supply chain. Today, Advantage Parts Solutions and its affiliates operate in Canada, China, the UK and the U.S. with over 400 employees. 

“Reflecting on our 35 years in the industry, it’s not just about the milestones we’ve achieved but the relationships we’ve built along the way,” said Bob Kirstiuk, co-founder and CEO of Advantage Parts Solutions. “At Advantage, we’ve always believed in putting our clients and community at the heart of everything we do. As we mark this significant anniversary, I’m filled with immense gratitude for our dedicated team and loyal clients who have been instrumental in our journey.”

Added Advantage Parts Solutions Co-founder and Executive Vice President Tim Scharnberg, “When I reflect on these past 35 years, it’s really the team behind the brand and the dealer clients that we represent that have got us to this milestone. Some of our very first hires remain with the company today, and that’s quite remarkable and part of what’s differentiated our brand. So, this anniversary, I’m incredibly grateful for our exceptional global team who continues to deliver exceptional value.”

For more information about Advantage Parts Solutions, visit adps.com

