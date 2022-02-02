Advantage Parts Solutions Expands into Oklahoma City

Advantage Parts Solutions announced it has expanded its OEM parts supply chain optimization efforts into Oklahoma City, Okla. This expansion represents a significant opportunity for franchise new car dealerships and collision repair facilities to offer enhanced value to their stakeholders. In addition, Oklahoma City represents Advantage’s 45th U.S. market that directly benefits from its data and value-driven platform.

“The addition of Oklahoma City’s OEM parts ecosystem is rewarding as the North American team worked diligently to welcome this market to Advantage, an effort led by Western Regional Director Terry Deason,” said Paul Gange, president of North America for Advantage Parts Solutions. “Now, OEM parts suppliers and collision repairers in Oklahoma City will be able to offer greatly enhanced and unique value through our proven platform.”

Advantage Parts Solutions’ entrance into Oklahoma City comes on the heels of seasoned industry executive Paul Gange joining as the organization’s president of North America.

“It’s exciting to continue our expansion efforts throughout North America and offer enhanced value to suppliers and collision repairers alike, for the ultimate benefit of the vehicle owner,” said Tifarah Senkow, vice president of Canada and Western USA for Advantage Parts Solutions. “As we welcome Oklahoma City, we also welcome Business Development Manager John Lawhon into the Advantage family and are looking forward to his successes in the market.”