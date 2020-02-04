Click Here to Read More

Newell holds a business management degree from Weber State University along with a strong background in collision repair operations as well as remote and on-site diagnostics. He most recently held the position of director of field operations with asTech. Newell is known for his well-attended educational series of presentations focused on scanning, diagnostics and ADAS calibrations. He has been a presenter at the Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series at SEMA as well as numerous 20 Groups, and has participated in various Collision Industry Conference panel discussions.

“We are excited to welcome Eric to our incredible leadership team here at AirPro,” said Lonnie Margol, CEO of AirPro Diagnostics. “Eric is a well-respected leader in the industry, and we look forward to his strong participation in our company’s rapid growth in the field of remote diagnostics and ADAS calibrations.”

Added Newell, “I’ve quickly come to better understand the true value of the AirPro model of having the scan tool and OEM software local and directly connected to the vehicle and how it gives repair facilities a competitive advantage when navigating the changing dynamics of vehicle diagnostics. Since the scan tool and software actually reside at the vehicle, AirPro can perform various calibrations, both static and dynamic, right in the shop. I firmly believe as technology continues to accelerate that this requirement of direct connectivity will become mandatory. I look forward to working with the best shops in our industry to deliver true OEM level services with the AirPro team.”