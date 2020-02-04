Connect with us

AirPro Adds New VP of Field Operations/Business Development

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

AirPro Diagnostics, LLC, has announced the addition of Eric Newell to its senior leadership team as vice president of field operations/business development.

Newell holds a business management degree from Weber State University along with a strong background in collision repair operations as well as remote and on-site diagnostics. He most recently held the position of director of field operations with asTech. Newell is known for his well-attended educational series of presentations focused on scanning, diagnostics and ADAS calibrations. He has been a presenter at the Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series at SEMA as well as numerous 20 Groups, and has participated in various Collision Industry Conference panel discussions.

“We are excited to welcome Eric to our incredible leadership team here at AirPro,” said Lonnie Margol, CEO of AirPro Diagnostics. “Eric is a well-respected leader in the industry, and we look forward to his strong participation in our company’s rapid growth in the field of remote diagnostics and ADAS calibrations.”

Added Newell, “I’ve quickly come to better understand the true value of the AirPro model of having the scan tool and OEM software local and directly connected to the vehicle and how it gives repair facilities a competitive advantage when navigating the changing dynamics of vehicle diagnostics. Since the scan tool and software actually reside at the vehicle, AirPro can perform various calibrations, both static and dynamic, right in the shop. I firmly believe as technology continues to accelerate that this requirement of direct connectivity will become mandatory. I look forward to working with the best shops in our industry to deliver true OEM level services with the AirPro team.”

AirPro is backed by a team of uniquely skilled, experienced, OEM-trained diagnostic technicians who are trained on collision dynamics and deliver services within AirPro’s “10-Minute Response Pledge.” The AirPro scan tool and system meets rigorous vehicle manufacturer requirements by having OEM-licensed software and scan tool hardware resident or “local” to the vehicle. ORION, AirPro’s cloud-based diagnostic management system, is the hub by which all services are delivered. Further, all scans and screen sessions are recorded and stored in the cloud. This unique combination provides the automotive aftermarket with reliable, efficient and accurate scanning, diagnostic and calibration solutions to deliver vehicle repairs that meet the highest level of quality and safety standards in the industry.

For more information on AirPro Diagnostics, visit airprodiagnostics.com.

