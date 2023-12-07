 AkzoNobel, China Exploring Electron Beams to Cure Coatings

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

AkzoNobel, China Exploring Electron Beams for Curing Coatings

E-beam technology is a fast-growing scientific field and could offer significant advantages over conventional thermal curing methods,

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Electron beams are being explored as a potential alternative for curing coatings via a new partnership between AkzoNobel and China’s Wuxi El Pont Radiation Technology Co., Ltd. 

Related Articles

AkzoNobel’s Coil and Extrusion Coatings business has signed a strategic agreement with the hi-tech specialists to develop a pioneering process that uses electron beams to cure coatings on metal substrates. 

E-beam technology is a fast-growing scientific field and could offer significant advantages over conventional thermal curing methods, such as lower energy consumption, increased productivity with higher quality and reduced environmental impact. The process itself cures coatings by using a directed stream of electrons to deliver the energy required to form the final film.

“We’re extremely excited about the possibilities of E-beam technology and the benefits this partnership could bring,” said Jim Kavanagh, director of AkzoNobel’s Industrial Coatings business. “By working together with Wuxi El Pont, we’ll be able to leverage their expertise and experience of electron accelerators and beam devices and innovate sustainable solutions together.”

Adds Dr. Yuwei Zhang, chairman of Wuxi El Pont Radiation Technology Co., Ltd., “We’re committed to developing China’s civil nuclear technology and expanding the application of electron beam technology. We have every confidence that the combination of our process development capabilities for low-energy electron beam equipment with AkzoNobel’s research and development expertise will prove to be a success. Our close cooperation will accelerate the low carbon transformation of the paints and coatings industry, improve product quality and safety, and provide strong support for the industry to make strides towards carbon neutrality as soon as possible.”

Wuxi El Pont is a leading player in the high energy radiation accelerator market. The company has a strong presence in China and offers advanced solutions for radiation sterilization and material processing applications. The E-beam technology it uses is electrically generated and does not rely on radioisotopes, which means no radioactive waste or toxic compounds are involved.

“As a company, we’re fully focused on innovating with, and for, customers, and continue to play a progressive role in energizing entire industries to advance towards a more sustainable future,” Kavanagh said. “We’re therefore looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership, which could potentially help to advance innovation and sustainability throughout the coatings sector.”

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held in Wuxi, China, which was attended by representatives from both companies as well as local government officials.

For more information about AkzoNobel’s Coil and Extrusion Coatings business, visit coilcoatings.akzonobel.com.

You May Also Like

Events

WIN Conference Registration Now Open

This year’s conference, themed “Dream Out Loud”, will be held May 6-8, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, Calif.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that registration is now open for the 2024 WIN Conference, one of the collision repair industry’s most anticipated leadership and management forums.

This year’s conference, featuring the theme of “Dream Out Loud", will be held May 6-8, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, Calif.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Insurer Report Card Survey Deadline Coming Up

Time is running out for collision repairers to grade the performance of auto insurers in their state.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC to Host Three Golf Fundraisers in 2024

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives golf fundraisers provide an opportunity to join industry colleagues and customers for great golf and support the NABC.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Honors Thomas Baunach with National Award

BodyShop Business recently recognized Thomas Baunach, an ASE-certified collision technician from Bethlehem, Pa., with the 2023 BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year award.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Are You the Oldest Body Shop in America?

We’re looking for the oldest auto body shop in America. Is it you?

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ASE Touts Benefits of Entry-Level Certification for Employers

ASE Entry Level certification gives employers confidence that they’re hiring individuals with the knowledge and ability to become high-performing employees.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Updates BOT Estimating Tool

Shop managers can now better maximize usage and benefits from the estimate analysis tool.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NORTHEAST 2024 Attendee Badge Registration Now Open

Individuals can now start registering for the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show to be held March 15-17, 2024 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ProColor Collision Adds Two New Locations in Houston

ProColor Collision announced that two new ProColor Collision locations in Houston are the latest to join ProColor Collision’s growing family of collision repair facilities in the U.S.  

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers