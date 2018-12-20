AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes Launches New E-Commerce Site for Dave Kindig Modern Classikk Paint Line

AkzoNobel and Dave Kindig, renowned hot rod builder and host of the Motor Trend television program, “Bitchin’ Rides,” announced they have launched a new e-commerce website to make it easier for body shops, distributors and car enthusiasts to order products from the Modern Classikk paint line.

The new website lets shoppers choose paint based on six traits – technology (solvent-borne, waterborne), color, color type (clearcoat, metallic, solid), VOC, product and coating. Buyers can check out the following in the full line of Modern Classikk paints:

26 solvent-borne colors

20 waterborne colors

Five reducers

One waterborne activator

One color deck

“AkzoNobel has a reputation for our unsurpassed ability to create groundbreaking refinishing solutions, and with the new website, we’re ensuring everyone can access our Modern Classikk paint line that we developed with Dave Kindig,” said Doug Holmberg, business director Americas, Automotive & Specialty Coatings, AkzoNobel. “Now it’s as easy as 1-2-3 to order your supply of Black Hole Black, Teal Later, Veruca Violet – or any of the other colors in the Modern Classikk custom paint line. This is how we keep meeting the needs of car enthusiasts.”

Unveiled in 2017, the Modern Classikk line stands out because it includes an extra dimension of depth that helps people see different shades from different angles.

“AkzoNobel and I share a passion for color, and Modern Classikk is the epitome of our partnership,” says Kindig. “We want to keep raising the bar in delivering the highest-quality products to our loyal fans and those who are now discovering our paints. When you order your supply of paint through our new e-commerce site today, you will be able to create lasting impressions you will still love to look at years down the line.”

To access the e-commerce site, visit www.modernclassikk.com and click on “Where to buy” in the upper right-hand corner, or on the bottom of the site on “Shop Modern Classikk.”