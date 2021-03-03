Connect with us

ASE Advises Checking Test Center Availability When Registering for Tests

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) recommends that individuals planning to register for ASE certification and recertification tests check availability at test sites as a first step.

Availability at Prometric test centers is on a first-come, first-served basis. Test appointment scheduling is fluid, and all locations are currently showing availability. To schedule an appointment, candidates should click here to secure a seat and complete the signup process as soon as possible prior to the March 31 winter registration deadline.

ASE Certified professionals with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can also use the ASE Renewal App for recertification. This popular app helps service professionals extend the expiration date of their certifications without having to take time off or step foot in a secure test center.

ASE testing is available throughout the year, and ASE offers online study guides to help with the test preparation process. For more information and to register for ASE certification testing, visit ase.com/register-now.

To be sure the ASE test centers are safe for testing, Prometric engaged experts in public health, epidemiology and infection control from Johns Hopkins University, as well as leaders in site layout, architectural design and site furniture construction. They concluded that Prometric’s layered safety precautions, which include enhanced cleaning protocols, appropriate mask usage by all staff and exam candidates at all times, and the construction of the testing room cubicles, provide multiple layers of safety precautions towards reducing the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

In this article:,
