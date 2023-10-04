 ASE Education Foundation Thanks Industry Partners

ASE Education Foundation Thanks Industry Partners

The foundation continues its partnership with top industry organizations to deliver programs that help increase the number and diversity of service professionals entering the industry workforce.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The ASE Education Foundation, the leader in providing solutions to the technician shortage, continues its partnership with top industry organizations to deliver innovative programs that help increase the number and diversity of service professionals entering the industry workforce.

“We extend our gratitude to all of our industry partners who offer invaluable support to the ASE Education Foundation year after year,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Our partners are the pillars of the ASE Education Foundation, consistently contributing their expertise and essential resources to drive our programs. Their collaboration is pivotal as we continue to drive high school and college-level training program improvement through industry-based accreditation standards, provide entry-level credentials for students, expand the ASE Adopt-A-School initiative, introduce new apprenticeship programs, and promote diversity, equity and inclusion in schools and the workplace.”

The following partners support the ASE Education Foundation:

  • ACDelco
  • Acura
  • ALLDATA
  • Auto Care Alliance
  • Automotive Service Association
  • ATech Training
  • Audi
  • Automotive Lift Institute
  • BMW
  • Bridgestone
  • CarMax
  • CARQUEST
  • CCAR
  • CDK Global
  • CDX
  • Cengage
  • Collision Repair Education Foundation
  • Daimler Trucks
  • Electude
  • FedEx
  • Ford
  • Garage Gurus
  • Gates
  • General Motors
  • Goodheart Willcox
  • The Group
  • HDA Truck Pride
  • Hertz
  • Honda
  • International Trucks
  • Isuzu Trucks
  • Lexus
  • LKQ
  • Love’s Speedco
  • Mack Trucks
  • Matco Tools
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • ExxonMobil
  • MotorAge Training
  • NADA
  • NAPA Auto Parts
  • National Technical Honor Society
  • Nissan
  • Noregon
  • NTB
  • O’Reilly Auto Parts
  • Pepsico
  • Permatex
  • Porsche
  • Ryder
  • S/P2
  • SkillsUSA
  • Snap-on
  • Stellantis
  • SubaruTA Truck Service
  • TechForce Foundation
  • Tire Kingdom
  • Toyota
  • UPS
  • Volkswagen,
  • Volvo Trucks
  • WD-40

“We are honored to work in collaboration with these esteemed organizations and tap into their extensive knowledge and experience to recruit, nurture and inspire the next generation of service professionals,” said Coley.

To learn more about supporting the ASE Education Foundation and its mission of providing solutions to the technician shortage and improving the quality of automobile, collision repair/refinish and medium/heavy truck training programs, visit ASEeducationFoundation.org/partners.

