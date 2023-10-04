ASE Education Foundation Thanks Industry Partners

The ASE Education Foundation, the leader in providing solutions to the technician shortage, continues its partnership with top industry organizations to deliver innovative programs that help increase the number and diversity of service professionals entering the industry workforce.

“We extend our gratitude to all of our industry partners who offer invaluable support to the ASE Education Foundation year after year,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Our partners are the pillars of the ASE Education Foundation, consistently contributing their expertise and essential resources to drive our programs. Their collaboration is pivotal as we continue to drive high school and college-level training program improvement through industry-based accreditation standards, provide entry-level credentials for students, expand the ASE Adopt-A-School initiative, introduce new apprenticeship programs, and promote diversity, equity and inclusion in schools and the workplace.”

The following partners support the ASE Education Foundation:

ACDelco

Acura

ALLDATA

Auto Care Alliance

Automotive Service Association

ATech Training

Audi

Automotive Lift Institute

BMW

Bridgestone

CarMax

CARQUEST

CCAR

CDK Global

CDX

Cengage

Collision Repair Education Foundation

Daimler Trucks

Electude

FedEx

Ford

Garage Gurus

Gates

General Motors

Goodheart Willcox

The Group

HDA Truck Pride

Hertz

Honda

International Trucks

Isuzu Trucks

Lexus

LKQ

Love’s Speedco

Mack Trucks

Matco Tools

Mercedes-Benz

ExxonMobil

MotorAge Training

NADA

NAPA Auto Parts

National Technical Honor Society

Nissan

Noregon

NTB

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Pepsico

Permatex

Porsche

Ryder

S/P2

SkillsUSA

Snap-on

Stellantis

SubaruTA Truck Service

TechForce Foundation

Tire Kingdom

Toyota

UPS

Volkswagen,

Volvo Trucks

WD-40

“We are honored to work in collaboration with these esteemed organizations and tap into their extensive knowledge and experience to recruit, nurture and inspire the next generation of service professionals,” said Coley.

To learn more about supporting the ASE Education Foundation and its mission of providing solutions to the technician shortage and improving the quality of automobile, collision repair/refinish and medium/heavy truck training programs, visit ASEeducationFoundation.org/partners.