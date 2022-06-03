 Association News - BodyShop Business
CIECA to Hold Webinar on Impact of Electric Vehicles

The next CIECAST webinar, “Charged for Success: Understanding EV Trends and Their Impact,” is scheduled for June 23 at 2 p.m. EST.

Read more here.

Southeast Collision Conference to Take Place June 23-25

The Carolinas, Tennessee and Gulf States Collision Associations will be holding the Southeast Collision Conference June 23-25 in Richburg, S.C.

Read more here.

