Association News

Automotive Aftermarket Industry Outperforms Expectations in 2022

The automotive aftermarket grew 9.7% in 2022, outperforming expectations (previously forecast at 8.5%).

Read more here.

AASP/NJ Publication Questions NJ DOI Over Consumer Protection

In an article in New Jersey Automotive, an attorney shares his concerns that the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance did not appear to have “non-neutrality” between consumers and insurers when complaints were brought forth.

Read more here.

SCRS Announces Rivian as New Corporate Member

SCRS announced that Rivian Automotive is the newest automobile manufacturer to join the association as a corporate member.

Read more here.

WIN Elects Board Leadership for 2023-24

WIN’s board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers, insurance companies and others.

Read more here.

Auto Care Industry Expected to Grow 8.1% in 2023

Newly released 2024 Auto Care Factbook report shows automotive aftermarket industry with 9.7% growth rate in 2022, exceeding projections and demonstrating continued stable growth year over year.

Read more here.