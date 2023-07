Crash Champions announced it recently took part in a National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides giveaway in Nashville benefiting the Palmer Home for Children.

The ceremonial giveaway took place on June 22 and was made possible by the volunteer efforts of dedicated collision repair technicians from Crash Champions’ downtown Nashville repair center. As an active supporter of Recycled Rides, Crash Champions has restored and donated more than 10 vehicles in 2023.