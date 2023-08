CIECA Announces SafEST as New Corporate Member

SafeEST integrates with the CCC Secure Share Network to identify required services and link collision repairers with sublet providers offering post-repair services and safety system calibrations.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ to Host Repair Planning Seminar

“What’s Next? Repair Planning and Repair Logic” will take place on Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Indasa USA Training Facility in Fairfield, N.J.

Read more here.