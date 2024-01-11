Association News

Oklahoma Auto Body Association to Host Trade Show

The trade show and education forum will take place Feb. 2-3, 2024 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Read more here.

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Top Collision Industry Trends

The webinar, “Top Collision Industry Trends to Watch in 2024”, is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. EST.

Read more here.

NORTHEAST 2024 to Feature Mike Anderson, Dave Kindig, David Luehr and More

Kindig, Anderson and Luehr are just some of the collision industry celebrities who will be at the NORTHEAST Show March 15-17, 2024.

Read more here.