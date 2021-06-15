Connect with us

Atlas Copco Compressors Acquires Compressed Air Systems

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Atlas Copco Compressors announced the acquisition of the operating assets of Compressed Air Systems, Inc. (CAS), a distributor of compressors, quality air systems and associated equipment. 
 
Established in 1984, CAS provides professional equipment sales, system design, installation and 24/7 service for compressed air and industrial vacuum systems to North Carolina, South Carolina and Central Virginia.
 
“CAS has a strong service business and a very knowledgeable team,” said Vagner Rego, business area president, Compressor Technique. “North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are areas with great growth potential, and the acquisition will enable us to reach our goal to get closer to customers.”  
 
Located in Salisbury, N.C., CAS is a privately owned company and has 30 employees. The company will become an Atlas Copco direct branch within the east region territory for Atlas Copco Compressors USA.
 

