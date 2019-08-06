Autel Expands Coverage for Key Programming IM Series of Diagnostic Tools

Autel has announced that a new software update is available for its key programming tool models IM608, IM508, IM600 and IM100. Some functions may require the XP400, not included with the IM100 and IM508. Tools with an active software subscription can download the update including the following new features:

Adds the K-line EIS erase and personalization function for the following 19 Mercedes models

Mercedes OBD trunk-opening function for C-Class 204 Chassis, CLK-Class 204 Chassis, E-Class 212 Chassis, S-Class 221 Chassis

Smart key password reading function and key deletion/programming function for the following models: Grand Cherokee (2018-2019), Wrangler (2018-2019)

Ford Transit PIN Bypass (2014-2018)

BMW

Immobilizer password reading function for BMW CAS4 by OBD

ISN reading & writing function for B48B58 engine

Key programming function for EWS immobilizer

VW Audi