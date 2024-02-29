 Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2024 World Class Technicians

Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2024 World Class Technicians

The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have attained ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year. 

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years.
Published:

The Auto Care Association has announced the latest recipients of the World Class Technician Award in partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have attained ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year. 

There are an estimated 887,000 technicians in the U.S., with approximately 250,000 holding ASE certification. As of now, there are 2,289 technicians who have earned the respected status of “World Class Technician” since its inception more than 30 years ago. 

The class of 2024 World Class Technicians is listed below:

  • Andrew Christopher Nelson – Detroit, Mich.
  • Brady Huebsch – Fargo, N.D.
  • Brian Morris – Helena, Mont.
  • Brian Shaffer – Foley, Mo.
  • Bryan Gold – Chicago, Ill.
  • Byron Layton – Terre Haute, Ind.
  • Casamir Galinaukas – Hingham, Mass.
  • Christopher A. Lutzweiler – Greensboro N.C.
  • Christopher Darin Higgins – Moorhead, Minn.
  • Clint Krueger – Dalbo, Minn.
  • Clyde Weathers – Bonne Terre, Mo.
  • Cody Bishop – Hyannis, Mass.
  • David Elswick  – Rockville, Md.
  • Dean Leslie – Simpsonville, Ky.
  • Dee Pontious – Salem, Mass.
  • Derek Charles Williams – Commerce City, Colo.
  • Derek Thompson – Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Don Pitre – Mount Vernon, Mo.
  • Edward Allocco – Sarasota, Fla.
  • Gregory Monnier – The Colony, Texas
  • Gustav Cariglio – Danbury, Conn.
  • Jacob Schoessler – Grimes, Iowa
  • James Heyser – Downers Grove, Ill.
  • Jamie Bruce – Athens, Ga.
  • Jason Bougie – Shapleigh, Maine
  • Jason Currie – Jericho, Vt.
  • Jeffrey Kent Brown – Stonecrest, Ga.
  • Jeffrey Parris – Nashville, Tenn.
  • Jess Anderson – Stacy, Minn.
  • Joe Yancey – Winter Haven, Fla.
  • Josef Oswald – Conroe, Texas
  • Joseph Mobley DeLoach – Augusta, Ga.
  • Joshua D. Olson – Victorville, Calif.
  • Joshua Lee Stephens – Joplin, Mo.
  • Justin Adams – St. Louis, Mo.
  • Justin Ernest Munoz – San Antonio, Texas
  • Karl Koenigstein – Piedmont, S.C.
  • Kevin Taylor Bryant – Augusta, Ga.
  • Kyle Hadley – Springfield, Mass.
  • Kyle Slater – Grand Blanc, Mich.
  • Lance Newcomb – Commerce City, Colo.
  • Larry W. Yates – St. Peters, Mo.
  • Lyman Parsell – Nashville, Tenn.
  • Matthew Keresey – Portland, Maine
  • Matthew Klebeck – Knoxville, Tenn.
  • Matthew Russell – St. Petersburg, Fla.
  • Michael Mastalski – Painesville, Ohio
  • Michael Shuker – St. Louis, Mo.
  • Mike Reynolds – Charleston, S.C.
  • Norman Ng –   Basking Ridge, N.J.
  • Patrick Roehrer – Columbus, Ohio
  • Paul Mihalick – St. Louis, Mo.
  • Paul Murray – Appling, Ga.
  • Randy Riggan – Hamilton, Ohio
  • Richard E. Shetler – Orrville, Ohio
  • Richard M. Davis – St. Louis, Mo.
  • Ryan C. Mason – Pekin, Ill.
  • Ryan Stazak – Addison, Ill.
  • Sergio Chaira  – Tucson, Ariz.
  • Steven Loglisci – Roselle, N.J.
  • Taurayi Sewera – Harare, Zimbabwe
  • Timonthy Walz – North Richland Hills, Texas
  • Travis Karpf – Antigo, Wis.
  • Victor Avila – Wake Forest, N.C.
  • William Leavell – Katy, Texas

The Auto Care Association surveyed this year’s ASE World Class Technician award recipients to learn about their career journeys, what motivated them to pursue the goal of ASE World Class Technician and what achieving this status means to them in their own words:

“It has always been a personal goal of mine to be the best at what I do. Attaining ASE World Class Technician Certification provides me a valuable tool to incorporate into the toolbox of my career.” – Sergio Chaira, Tuscon, Ariz., UPS/Pima Community College

“Sometimes people don’t have paid work experience or a resume to show what they may know or have experience with. By becoming ASE certified you demonstrate that you have the knowledge and experience in many areas, not just the ones that pay you 9-5 or show up on your resume. This helps to demonstrate your broad experience and how well-rounded of a technician you are.” – Matthew Klebeck, Harper Infiniti, Knoxville, Tenn.

“When I was told there was another level above master technician called ‘World Class Technician’, I made it a personal goal to get to this level. It is important to stay on top of today’s modern technology. To work on today’s cars, one needs curiosity, patience and information. Becoming a World Class Technician is like giving myself a little pat on the back along with helping to spread the word in getting the younger generation interested in this business.” Gregory Monnier, Davids Automotive, The Colony, Texas

“Becoming a World Class Technician is a status that I believe shows your dedication to excellence in the industry. I strive to be as knowledgeable as possible to help teach and inspire those around me. Becoming a part of this exclusive group of technicians is something I can truly be proud of.” – Jacob Schoessler, Christian Brothers Automotive, Grimes, Iowa

For more information about the Auto Care Association’s World Class Technician certification qualifications, timing and recognition, click here.

For more information about the Auto Care Association, visit autocare.org.

For more information about ASE, visit ase.com

