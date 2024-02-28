 Tint World Recognized by Inc. Magazine

Tint World Recognized by Inc. Magazine

The company made the list of the Southeast region's fastest-growing private companies.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Inc. magazine announced Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has been named to the fourth-annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies, based in South Carolina; Kentucky; Tennessee; Georgia; Arkansas; Alabama; Mississippi; Louisiana; Florida; and Puerto Rico.

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses, according to Inc.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region, Inc. said. Between 2020 and 2022, these 223 private companies had an average growth rate of 166.43%; by 2023, they also added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region’s economy.

“This ranking reflects our commitment to supporting the growth and success of our franchisees,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World. “Our proven systems and comprehensive range of premium services and products empower Tint World franchise owners to deliver a world-class experience, and that is driving our reputation as a market leader and our continuing rapid growth throughout the world.”

Added Inc. Media Special Projects Editor Eric Hagerman, “The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while.”

By Jason Stahl
