Automotive Aftermarket Surpasses $1B in Sales in 2022

The specialty equipment market showed positive results in 2022 with an overall market growth of 2% and reaching $51.8 billion in sales, according the new 2023 SEMA Market Report. This continues a decade of growth for the industry, even among recent economic turmoil created by the pandemic.

While the growth percentage was slightly down from the industry’s typical annual rate of 4% to 5%, the slowing was expected given current economic challenges. SEMA estimates that sales growth will remain fairly flat in 2023, before ramping back up towards the industry’s historical growth trend in 2024.

“Even as economic uncertainty looms, particularly around inflation, consumers are passionate about customizing and continue to buy from our industry,” said Gavin Knapp, director of market research for SEMA. “This report provides new and relevant findings that businesses can use to better connect with their customers, find areas of opportunity and drive their business.”

Available for download at sema.org/research, the SEMA Market Report provides a comprehensive review of the automotive specialty equipment market in 2022 and includes new data on the U.S. market size, consumer profiling and industry trends that can help companies make more informed business decisions.

Key findings from the report include:

Pickup accessorization remains the biggest segment for the industry, topping $15 billion in sales

The CUV accessory market continues to grow, reaching 14% of specialty-equipment sales in 2022

Younger people continue to be the most likely to accessorize and perform more upgrades; 50% of those modifying their vehicles are under the age of 40

50% of accessorizors own a powersports or recreational vehicle, opening up cross-selling opportunities

Over 80% of companies expect their sales to stay the same or grow in 2023

SEMA Members can download the report for free at sema.org/research.

The report is the focus of the upcoming SEMA Market Update webinar on June 21. Register for the webinar here.

For more information on SEMA, visit sema.org or semashow.com.