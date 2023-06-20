 Automotive Aftermarket Surpasses $1B in Sales in 2022

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Automotive Aftermarket Surpasses $1B in Sales in 2022

The specialty equipment market showed positive results in 2022 with an overall market growth of 2% and reaching $51.8 billion in sales.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The specialty equipment market showed positive results in 2022 with an overall market growth of 2% and reaching $51.8 billion in sales, according the new 2023 SEMA Market Report. This continues a decade of growth for the industry, even among recent economic turmoil created by the pandemic.   

Related Articles

While the growth percentage was slightly down from the industry’s typical annual rate of 4% to 5%, the slowing was expected given current economic challenges. SEMA estimates that sales growth will remain fairly flat in 2023, before ramping back up towards the industry’s historical growth trend in 2024.  

“Even as economic uncertainty looms, particularly around inflation, consumers are passionate about customizing and continue to buy from our industry,” said Gavin Knapp, director of market research for SEMA. “This report provides new and relevant findings that businesses can use to better connect with their customers, find areas of opportunity and drive their business.”  

Available for download at sema.org/research, the SEMA Market Report provides a comprehensive review of the automotive specialty equipment market in 2022 and includes new data on the U.S. market size, consumer profiling and industry trends that can help companies make more informed business decisions.  

Key findings from the report include:  

  • Pickup accessorization remains the biggest segment for the industry, topping $15 billion in sales
  • The CUV accessory market continues to grow, reaching 14% of specialty-equipment sales in 2022
  • Younger people continue to be the most likely to accessorize and perform more upgrades; 50% of those modifying their vehicles are under the age of 40
  • 50% of accessorizors own a powersports or recreational vehicle, opening up cross-selling opportunities
  • Over 80% of companies expect their sales to stay the same or grow in 2023

 SEMA Members can download the report for free at sema.org/research.   

The report is the focus of the upcoming SEMA Market Update webinar on June 21. Register for the webinar here.  

For more information on SEMA, visit sema.org or semashow.com.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

DCR Systems Earns Rivian Certification

DCR Systems President and CEO Michael Giarrizzo said it’s important for his company to be prepared to repair EVs properly in the future.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

DCR Systems has announced that its Mentor, Ohio location is becoming a Rivian Certified Collision Center.

“It’s really important for our company to stay on the cutting edge of new technology and developments and be prepared to repair electric vehicles properly in the future,” said Michael Giarrizzo, president and CEO of DCR Systems. “Having OEM certifications such as Rivian’s will help us do that.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Autel Launches Autel Academy with Onsite Courses

Autel announced it will be launching the Autel Training Academy next month at its U.S. headquarters in New York.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter Engineering Announces Summer Finance Promotion

Hunter Engineering has announced a summer finance promotion June 19 through July 31, 2023 which includes a 0% interest rate for a term of 12 months and a 3.9% rate for 24 months.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Texas Maaco Shop Holds Community Car Show

Maaco Plano in Plano, Texas recently hosted a community-focused car show to drive awareness of the shop’s location and its wide array of services.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SUN Collision Recognizes Auto Techs with Sweepstakes

SUN Collision is celebrating Automotive Service Professionals Month in June with the launch of its “Thank You Thursdays!” sweepstakes.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Empire Auto Parts Expands to Florida

Aftermarket collision parts distributor opens new hub in Orlando, Fla., with new materials handling process.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Event on Auto Body Laws and Regulations a Success

AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee and AASP/NJ board member Ken Miller walked collision repairers through some of the most important rules and regulations they may not be aware of concerning auto body repair facilities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Webinar on Future of Automotive Technologies

The next CIECA webinar, “The Future Digital Landscape: Embracing Blue-Sky Thinking”, is scheduled for Thursday, June 29 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

Association news from the week of June 12.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers