BASF Honors Six Students at Autorama 2024

To kick off Detroit Autorama 2024, BASF awarded six students the BASF Paint Award of Excellence. This honor went to a select group of high-achieving students who are passionate about the automotive industry and collision repair.

The six selected students will participate in exclusive activities during the student career day and take part in discussions about automotive industry professions. Led by International Show Car Association General Manager Paul Potocki, students will evaluate the competition vehicles on their paint. Additionally, award winners will sit with designer Miranda Rumfelt and BASF paint experts for a professional perspective on paint.

“BASF pursues new and exciting ways to engage with industry, foster innovation and build a resilient workforce,” said Tina Nelles, Marketing Services Manager at BASF. “Supporting experiences like the Paint Award of Excellence at Autorama is our way to ignite the passion for the next generation of collision repair professionals.”

For more information on BASF Refinish, visit basfrefinish.com