BASF Opens New Lab for Auto Refinish Development

BASF announced it has opened a new laboratory building for the development of automotive refinish coatings and innovations beyond paint at its site in Münster, Germany, underlining the Coatings division’s global position as a future-oriented and innovative company.

The new laboratory building in Münster, Germany

“It is another component of our positioning as a global innovation center of BASF Coatings,” said Uta Holzenkamp, head of BASF’s Coatings division. “We are thus complementing a series of global technical innovations. This includes the ‘Lean Lab’, which we started operating in 2018 at this site, as well as our plant for the functionalization of films for various industries.”

With its new building, BASF Coatings contributes towards BASF’s target to reach net zero carbon emission for 2050.

“The laboratory building is a huge milestone for the development and formulation of sustainable product solutions,” said Chris Titmarsh, head of Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions EMEA. “This includes our state-of-the-art waterborne refinish paint portfolio Glasurit 100 Line and R-M AGILIS. With the lowest value of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) on the market, they are the eco-friendliest automotive refinish paint lines available.”