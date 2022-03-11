 BASF Opens New Lab for Auto Refinish Development
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

BASF Opens New Lab for Auto Refinish Development

on

Events of the Week

on

People on the Move

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

Trending Now

News: BASF Opens New Lab for Auto Refinish Development

News: Events of the Week

News: People on the Move

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

BASF Opens New Lab for Auto Refinish Development

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

BASF announced it has opened a new laboratory building for the development of automotive refinish coatings and innovations beyond paint at its site in Münster, Germany, underlining the Coatings division’s global position as a future-oriented and innovative company.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
The new laboratory building in Münster, Germany

“It is another component of our positioning as a global innovation center of BASF Coatings,” said Uta Holzenkamp, head of BASF’s Coatings division. “We are thus complementing a series of global technical innovations. This includes the ‘Lean Lab’, which we started operating in 2018 at this site, as well as our plant for the functionalization of films for various industries.”

With its new building, BASF Coatings contributes towards BASF’s target to reach net zero carbon emission for 2050.

“The laboratory building is a huge milestone for the development and formulation of sustainable product solutions,” said Chris Titmarsh, head of Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions EMEA. “This includes our state-of-the-art waterborne refinish paint portfolio Glasurit 100 Line and R-M AGILIS. With the lowest value of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) on the market, they are the eco-friendliest automotive refinish paint lines available.”

Advertisement

In addition to manufacturing sustainable products, the site is continuously investing in using energy for production more efficiently and increasing the use of renewable energies. The new laboratories are supplied with thermal energy by using the residual heat from the company’s waste incinerator, which is released via underfloor heating. Since the beginning of the year, the electricity purchased at BASF Coatings’ sites in Münster and Würzburg, Germany, has been generated 100% ecologically from wind power. Compared to the previous year, around 4,000 tons of CO2 will be saved in Münster alone.

The laboratory building, featuring a facade designed in six different gray-blue nuances that change depending on the perspective and the daylight, creates future-oriented workplaces. The innovative arrangement of the laboratories, warehouses, offices and meeting rooms enables a completely new, agile form of collaboration that is intended to promote not only efficiency and effectiveness, but also overarching collaboration and creativity.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: Dents.co Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Consolidators: 1Collision Appoints New Social Media Manager

News: BASF Joins Color Compass in Sponsoring ARA Pedal Car Challenge

OEMs: Mazda Launches Collision Network for Consumers

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business