BMW Chooses AkzoNobel as Paint Supplier to Large Part of Distribution Network

The BMW Group has chosen AkzoNobel to be a trusted supplier of vehicle refinish products and services to a large part of its distribution network around the world. The deal came into effect on Feb. 1, 2020.

Click Here to Read More

Covering 44 countries, the agreement means that the company’s premium Sikkens and Lesonal brands are now approved for paint repairs of BMW and Mini passenger cars at authorized dealers, repairers, importers and national BMW Group branches.

“We’re delighted to begin working with the BMW Group, one of the world’s premium automotive brands,” says Patrick Bourguignon, managing director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. “We believe Sikkens and Lesonal are the perfect match to further enhance the customer service offer and efficiency of the BMW network.”

The deal was confirmed after extensive analysis of the product assortments and services provided by the company’s Sikkens and Lesonal brands.

“We’re excited to bring our premium brands and business services to a new audience,” said Jörg Anders, global key account director of AkzoNobel’s Vehicle Refinish and Automotive business. “Across 44 countries, body shops will benefit from class-leading vehicle refinish systems featuring our innovative and sustainable products and leading digital color tools.”

The countries covered by the new agreement are: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Bosnia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Iraq, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malaysia, Morocco, Mexico, Moldovia, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, Ukraine, Vietnam and Yemen.