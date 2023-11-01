 BodyShop Business Hands Out Executive of Year Awards at SEMA

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

BodyShop Business Hands Out Executive of Year Awards at SEMA

Greg Solesbee of CARSTAR Hayden won the single-shop award, and Charlie Drake of Classic Collision won the multi-shop award.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

BodyShop Business awarded two collision repair professionals with its Executive of the Year awards at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night at the 2023 SEMA Show: Greg Solesbee, owner of CARSTAR Hayden, and Charlie Drake, chief operating officer of Classic Collision.

Related Articles
Single-Shop Executive of the Year

Solesbee was named the BodyShop Business Single-Shop Executive of the Year. He has been working in the collision repair industry for 25 years, beginning his career sweeping floors as a janitor for $1.25 an hour for his family’s collision repair business in Southern California. He bought a CARSTAR license in 2015 and soon was rapidly growing his business by fixing cars the right way, which got him great word of mouth.

Solesbee’s philosophy is “operate like a family, run like a business.” And he truly practices what he preaches as his son, Zachry, is a parts manager for the business and his second oldest son, Colin, assists with hands-on mechanical and diagnostics work. His two youngest children, Asher and Paisley, assist with janitorial work, lawn mowing and car washing at the shop.

Solesbee has served as a youth leader for the Boy Scouts for more than 20 years and has served as a volunteer with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He donates annually to the Auto Body Tech School at North Idaho College.

CARSTAR Hayden was recently named Best Auto Body Shop in the Panhandle region at the 2023 Idaho’s Best Awards, and it has also received nearly perfect online reviews and has industry-leading NPS scores.

Multi-Shop Executive of the Year

Drake was named the BodyShop Business Multi-Shop Executive of the Year. His collision repair career spans 37 years, and he started out as an estimator and painter with a GM dealership group in Memphis, Tenn. Then he began a stint with ABRA Auto Body & Glass in 2004 as a general manager, rising through the ranks to district manager to regional vice president in 2010.

His next move was to Caliber Collision as operations manager, then he joined Classic Collision in 2018 as vice president of operations across all Georgia locations, and shortly thereafter got promoted to chief operating officer, growing Classic Collision from 27 Georgia locations to 223 locations across 15 states from Alaska to Florida.

He has also given back to the industry through his involvement with the Atlanta I-CAR Committee, Collision Repair Education Foundation, SkillsUSA (both as a participant and a judge), and the Lincoln Tech Board of Directors.

Red Carpet Awards

The Red Carpet Awards event has become a noteworthy fixture of the SEMA Show week, featuring the most prestigious awards and recognitions from notable industry organizations, celebrating standout achievements and character within the collision repair industry. The organizations handing out awards include BodyShop Business; NABC; CIECA; I-CAR; and SCRS.

SCRS’ presentation of the March Taylor Kina’ole Award honors the legacy and lessons from March Taylor, who owned Auto Body Hawaii and served on the SCRS board of directors.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Enters Alabama Market

Champions has announced the acquisition of regional Alabama-based MSO Auto Craft Collision Centers.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of regional Alabama-based MSO Auto Craft Collision Centers. The acquisition officially closed on Oct. 27 and signals Crash Champions’ entrance into the state of Alabama.

With a longstanding reputation for quality repairs, Auto Craft’s three collision centers have together served the Baldwin County and greater Mobile, Ala., markets for more than six decades. The repair centers are located in Daphne, Fairhope and Gulf Shores.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
RAE Returns as Leading Sponsor of RDE and OEM Summit

SCRS acknowledges Reliable Automotive Equipment as one of the leading supporters of the 2023 RDE series and OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
KECO to Launch Complete Line of New GPR Tools at SEMA

KECO Body Repair Products announced it will be launching a complete line of new GPR systems at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
KECO Body Repair Solutions logo
Classic Collision Adds First Location in Memphis, Tenn.

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Collision Craft in Memphis, Tenn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Recognizes 20th Anniversary of CARSTAR MSO

Tom Martin, owner of Sidney Body CARSTAR, Troy CARSTAR and Piqua CARSTAR, recently reached his 20th year of service as a CARSTAR franchisee.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

New SEMA Show AI Chatbot to Enhance Attendee Experience

This new tool will give show attendees a valuable digital resource that can provide fast, accurate answers to user questions.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Recognizes Toyota for Support of 2023 OEM Summit, RDE

The SCRS is recognizing Toyota Motor North America as one of the leading sponsors of the 2023 Repairer Driven Education series and OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DCR Systems Launches CollisionClarity Software

CollisionClarity displays all photos and documents related to a vehicle’s damage and required repairs in sequence with the line operation of the estimating software.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers