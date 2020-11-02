Bolt On Technology announced it is now offering its repair shop software to the entire automotive aftermarket: new and used car dealer service centers, auto body shops, parts vendors, import car, truck, RV, motorcycle and marine repair specialists, fleet managers and other sectors of the aftermarket.

For nearly 10 years, Bolt On has been helping nearly 10,000 independent repair shops drive customer loyalty and reap higher revenues. Its digital vehicle inspection reports, which give drivers the ability to see photos of their repairs and read technician recommendations on a mobile device, have transformed the repair shop/customer relationship. And its automatic text message service reminders, next-appointment scheduling and text-to-pay functions have helped keep service bays full and cash flow rolling.

Formerly available only to traditional repair shops using compatible third-party shop management programs, Bolt On’s full capabilities are now available via the cloud through NextGear, making it possible for any customer-facing repair operation with an internet connection and a mobile device to improve communications, strengthen relations and increase business with customers. There’s no need to buy new software or hardware.

NextGear includes the full suite of capabilities every establishment doing repair work needs, in a single product, available month-to-month with no long-term commitment, allowing them to enhance the way they service customers. Collision centers can provide photographic evidence of vehicle damage in real time for speedier approval of repairs from insurance carriers, and dealer service centers can text customers multimedia updates which are faster and more detailed than many of the traditional communications tools. For sectors where future work such as regular maintenance can be anticipated, drivers can schedule those appointments and receive service reminders on their device. NextGear can also prompt customers to leave a positive review of their experience, helping shops and service centers to manage their online reputations.

Specifically, NextGear delivers all the following capabilities in a single platform:

Vehicle condition photographs and videos

Bolt On’s red/yellow/green-light vehicle health reports

Two-way texting between customers and the shop

Speech-to-text note taking

Canned recommendations and notes, standardizing a professional polish to every diagnosis and communication

Complete vehicle maintenance profiles

Ability to clearly track progression and wear of parts over time

Future appointment scheduling

Text-To-Pay and payment financing, through Bolt On Pay

Review Manager

Cloud storage of all data, for protection and easy access

“We’ve had tremendous success with independent auto repair shops, giving them the tools to add transparency and improve communications, giving customers peace of mind and keeping their repair bays humming while enhancing revenue,” said Mike Risich, founder and CEO of BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY. “With the launch of NextGear, based entirely in the cloud, we can now help every sector of the auto aftermarket, whether you’re fixing transmissions, replacing fenders or servicing trucks, motorcycles, high-end imports or RVs.”

To learn more or to see a demo, visit Bolt On Technology or call (610) 890-4671.