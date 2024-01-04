 B&R Auto Announces Three Acquisitions

B&R Auto Announces Three Acquisitions

Leading auto recycler expands into Arizona, strengthens footprint in Oregon and adds to executive team.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

B&R Auto, a leading value-added provider of recycled automotive parts and a portfolio company of Highview Capital, LLC, has announced the acquisitions of American Auto Recycling, New Way Auto Sales & Parts and Charlie’s Towing. The acquisitions of American Auto and New Way expand B&R’s business into Arizona, while the acquisition of Charlie’s grows B&R’s existing footprint in Oregon.

With more than 40 years of industry experience, B&R provides high-quality recycled parts to collision repair facilities, automotive repair centers and DIY customers across more than 20 locations in the western U.S. B&R partnered with Highview in June 2023 to accelerate growth through both organic initiatives and M&A expansion.

New Way and American Auto are single-location operators in Arizona offering a variety of recycled auto parts products to regional customers. Both companies have established themselves as dependable sources of auto aftermarket products while delivering superior customer service underpinned by a commitment to quality and reliability. Charlie’s Towing, founded more than 35 years ago, provides towing and roadside assistance services covering the Mid-Willamette Valley in Oregon.

“The acquisitions of American Auto, New Way and Charlie’s are important steps in B&R’s continued growth as we work to reach more customers with leading product selection and top-tier service,” said Jeff Helget, president of B&R Auto. “We are thrilled to welcome the new team members to the B&R family, and we look forward to working together in the growing Arizona and Oregon markets.”

Added Highview Senior Portfolio Manager Steve Russell, “B&R’s continued M&A efforts represent significant milestones in the expansion of the enterprise as the first acquisitions completed since we partnered with B&R in 2023. These investments will strengthen the company’s logistics footprint and product availability, allowing the business to drive even better customer service.”

In addition to the acquisitions, B&R announced the hire of Lance Goeddel as chief administrative officer. Goeddel has over a decade of experience in the automotive aftermarket sector, most recently serving as senior vice president and general counsel of Leeds West Groups. He previously served in various roles at Grease Monkey and JBS, where he led M&A and legal efforts. As chief administrative officer, he brings critical leadership experience in legal, compliance, administrative and M&A functions to strengthen B&R’s infrastructure.

“As we continue to grow, we could not be more thrilled to have Lance join us as our chief administrative officer,” said Jeff Helget, president of B&R. “He will be a critical leader in developing our platform and enabling future growth.”

